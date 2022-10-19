Duchess of Sussex reveals rare details of bedtime routine with Prince Harry They're just like us!

Meghan Markle has revealed intimate details of her bedtime routine with husband Prince Harry - and they sound like any other couple.

The pair settle in for "endless searching" on streaming services on the rare occasion they turn on the television, the Duchess of Sussex told Variety, adding that they are also still playing Wordle and that she is relearning French.

"Once we have the kids to bed and have played a little Wordle, or [I have] done my ten minutes of DuoLingo… after these two things, if we turn on the TV, which is fairly rare, we are like most people with endless, endless, endless searching until you get so tired of searching you end up not watching anything," she shared.

But the one show that did hook the pair was HBO's The White Lotus: "There are some incredible shows on at the moment, and I think, watching great storytelling? There is nothing like it. The White Lotus is an example of that."

Meghan also revealed that her three-year-old son Archie is a big fan of children's cartoon series Octonauts and Storybots, with Meghan rapping a verse from one of the educational songs in the latter show.

Meghan herself is a former actress, best known for her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in US legal drama Suits. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now reside in Montecito, two hours north of Los Angeles. The couple have launched their Archewell organization and have signed deals with Netflix and Spotify to produce content, including Meghan's podcast Archetypes.

Harry and Meghan work from home

The candid chat also revealed that she and Harry chose to continue working from home to allow them to be heavily involved with parenting Archie and their one-year-old daughter Lili.

"We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown," she said.

"It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We’ll never get this time back. I make breakfast, and we get the kids set for the day."