Everything you need to know about Prince Harry's memoir and 'love story' Netflix documentary The Duke of Sussex stepped down as a senior royal in 2020

The Duke of Sussex has secured a number of high-profile deals after quitting his royal duties in 2020. From signing a three-title book deal to working alongside Netflix, Prince Harry has certainly added a string or two to his bow.

HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the Duke's projects, what it means for the royal family and how things may have changed following Queen Elizabeth II's death...

WATCH: Prince Harry makes rare comment about Archie

Prince Harry's memoir

The Duke of Sussex secured a £36.8million book deal with publisher Penguin Random House back in 2020. Harry's memoir has been ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American author JR Moehringer and aims to lay down the truth about the father-of-two's royal upbringing.

Touted as a "literary memoir", the Duke's debut book moreover provides a first-hand account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him over the years.

Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020

From his childhood as a prince, to his life in California, Harry promises to discuss the highs and lows. The proceeds of his book will go to charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Prince and Princess of Wales

While the memoir was originally due to be published in October, the release date has now been pushed back following the late Queen’s death on 8 September. According to Richard Eden from the Daily Mail, Harry will likely include an additional chapter dedicated to the Queen.

The Queen passed away "peacefully" on 8 September

The newspaper columnist explained how the Duke's eleventh hour amendment will "give him a chance to address those stories about him being offended by not being able to wear his uniform and then not having the ER letters on his epaulettes." King Charles III nor the Prince of Wales has seen any part of the manuscript.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries

Aside from his memoir, the Duke of Sussex has been working on a Netflix docuseries with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple signed a multi-year $100million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant back in 2020.

At the time, Meghan and Harry said: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. [Netflix's] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

Meghan and Harry moved across the pond to California

Despite ruffling a few feathers at Netflix, the Duke's docuseries is still expected to air in December as planned. Reports started flying after Netflix faced backlash over the upcoming season of The Crown.

TV fans criticised Netflix over its decision to release The Crown just weeks after the late Queen's death. The hasty move was dubbed insensitive and thoughtless.

Netflix came under fire for its latest series of The Crown

Shaken by the news, Meghan and Harry reportedly attempted to stall the release date of their docuseries and asked for it to be pushed back until 2023.

The series is directed by Oscar-nominated Liz Garbus, whose previous work includes the likes of The Handmaid's Tale, Love, Marilyn and What Happened, Miss Simone?

The couple tried to push back their docuseries

During an interview with The Cut, Meghan described Liz as "incredible". She emphasised the distinction that needs to be made between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries. She said: "The piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see, is our love story."

And in a recent interview with Variety magazine, the Duchess said: "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

