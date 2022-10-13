King Charles puts new royal family photos on display – including one of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry The monarch has chosen three beautiful portraits

King Charles was back in London on Wednesday, and held an audience with Prime Minister Lizz Truss at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch welcomed her to one of the many rooms in the Palace, and fans couldn't help but notice some of the family photos on display.

While in the pictures share Liz's arms hide the frames that are placed in a table behind her, a video shared of their meeting gave fans a peek at which pictures King Charles has chosen.

One of the photos features his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding back in 2018. The snap was taken after their ceremony at St. George's Chapel and features the couple's immediate family, including King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the Princess and Princess of Wales and Doria Ragland, and their bridesmaids and page boys, including Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

A brief video was shared of Charles and Liz's meeting

Another photo, placed at another table, shows Charles alongside his mother the Queen, his son William and grandson Prince George.

The photo was taken back in 2020 by British photographer Ranald Mackechnie "to mark the start of a new decade".

The late Queen alongside her three heirs

At the time, the portrait documented a rare occasion of the Queen alongside her three heirs, and it was captured the same day that the foursome made traditional puddings in the Palace before Christmas in 2019.

Charles has one last photo displayed on the side of the table, and although it is not very clear to see, it appears to be a photo of Charles and Camilla alongside their dogs.

The couple own two Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, who were adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home back in February 2017.

A portrait from Harry and Meghan's wedding is displayed at Buckingham Palace

In a past interview, Camilla told BBC Radio 5 Live that "The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down, you could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail."