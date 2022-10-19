Meghan Markle is all smiles in new photos alongside her Archewell colleagues The Duchess appeared alongside her Archewell colleagues

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance on Tuesday at Spotify's female-run employee resource group, Women@Spotify, an employee-led group that fosters inclusivity and build community, and following her successful talk to a packed crowd, proudly posed for photos alongside her Archewell colleagues.

Taking to Instagram, Mandana Dayani, the president of Archewell, shared two photos of the Duchess alongside her and fellow colleague Ashley Momtaheni, and wrote: "Women. Life. Freedom. Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Mahsa Amini.

"I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives."

Talking about the event, which was held in Los Angeles, Mandana added: "At an event today, Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom.

Meghan and Archwell's President, Mandana Dayani posing together

"As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world. Proud day at Archewell, and especially for me and Ashley Momtaheni. #mahsaamini #womenlifefreedom."

In the photos, Meghan can be seen donning an all-black outfit, including a T-shirt that has the message: "Women. Life. Freedom," written in the Farsi language.

The Duchess spoke to a packed audience

Meghan's outing came on the same day it was revealed that she and Prince Harry have helped build a new playground in Uvalde, Texas, after partnering up with the city and nonprofit KABOOM!

James Holt, the executive director of Archewell, said in a statement, "It has been an honor to support the children and families in Uvalde design and build this amazing space where the community can come together. Our hope is that this special project can help the community heal, and be home to imagination, games and play for many years to come."