King Charles: The one thing he never leaves the house without It's a very sentimental item for the new monarch

It's no secret that the British royal family own some of the most precious and beautiful jewels in the world – from glittering diamond tiaras to multi-million pound necklaces and brooches.

READ: King Charles takes after the Queen with his unusual belief

But there is one item that is especially precious to King Charles – so much so, he never leaves the house without it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles' Funniest Moments

For a number of years now, the monarch has worn a gold signet ring on the little finger of his left hand.

READ: 10 photos that show King Charles' close bond with his sister Princess Anne

MORE: King Charles offers new job role – and it's VERY close to his heart

It is engraved with the symbol of the Prince of Wales – a title Charles used for 64 years before the death of his beloved mother.

King Charles has been wearing his signet ring for decades

It is highly likely that the signet ring was made with Welsh gold; a tradition also used by the royal family for their wedding bands.

According to jewellery experts at Steven Stone, most of the gold is thought to be fashioned out of the Queen's personal collection from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales.

READ: King Charles has a very special wish for his granddaughter Princess Charlotte

MORE: 16 photos that show King Charles' special bond with his grandchildren

While not the priciest piece in the royal family's collection – the ring is thought to be worth around £4,000 – it has an important historical pedigree.

The ring is thought to be made from Welsh gold

It was last worn by King Charles's uncle, Prince Edward, the Duke of Windsor, who was the Prince of Wales before he ascended the throne, and dates back 175 years.

READ: Princess Kate and Prince William's unique sleeping arrangement in London

MORE: 25 moments that prove Princess Kate has the best bond with her in-laws

Maxwell Stone, creative director at Steve Stone, says: "It is widely known that King Charles has owned and worn this same signet ring since the 1970's, the bezel distinctly engraved with the crest of the Prince of Wales.

It previously belonged to Charles's uncle, Prince Edward

"This signet ring is likely to be made with Welsh gold, a royal tradition, carrying a weight of approximately 20g. Nowadays, signet rings are commonly worn as heirlooms, having been passed down through generations.

"A signet ring like the King’s is likely to retail at approximately £4,000."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.