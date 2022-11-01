King Charles offers new job role – and it's VERY close to his heart Could you work for the new monarch?

King Charles is on the hunt for a new employee!

The green-fingered monarch – who famously talks to his plants - is advertising for a £40,000-a-year gardens manager at Buckingham Palace.

The permanent role means responsibility for "the maintenance and presentation of the Buckingham Palace Garden and its surrounding areas to an exceptional standard".

The job listing reads: "It's caring for the gardens that thousands will admire.

Charles is looking for a £40,000-a-year gardens manager at Buckingham Palace

"It's developing others whilst growing your own skills. And it's the pride in leading a team at the heart of a world famous institution. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."

The role is for 39 hours per week, from Monday to Sunday. "Leading a dedicated and talented team, you'll use your skills and expertise to deliver all important lawn maintenance and the caring for shrub, herbaceous and rose borders," the advertisement explains.

The King pictured with his late mother at the Chelsea Flower Show

"You'll relish the challenge of ensuring our gardens are presented to the highest standards and take pride in watching thousands of people enjoying them each year at Garden parties.

"But you won't just be looking to conserve the status quo. You'll also be instrumental in shaping the future of the Gardens."

King Charles's passion for gardening stems from a young age. He previously told Gardeners World that as children he "grew vegetables and things" with his little sister Princess Anne in a plot at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is particularly green-fingered

He also fondly recalled his grandmother's garden at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Charles said: "I remember being absolutely riveted as a child wandering about, looking at all the plants."

He added: "The smell and everything had a profound effect on me. I don’t know why but I also grew to love trees, they always fascinated me."

