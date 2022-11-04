King Charles III set to break this royal tradition on Remembrance Day – details The royal will lead tributes in Whitehall

King Charles III is set to break one of his mother's late traditions on Remembrance Day, it has been reported.

In the annual ceremony, which is due to take place on Sunday 13 November, the monarch will lay down a wreath at the Cenotaph in Central London. According to the Mirror, the royal is expected to use a special wreath with a different design to the one previously used by the Queen.

In contrast to Her Majesty's striking wreath which featured 90 stunning poppies, King Charles' wreath will reportedly display fewer poppies of a larger design. In addition to this, his wreath will include a special ribbon bearing his family's racing colours – purple, yellow and gold.

During her impressive 70-year reign, the late Queen only missed laying a wreath at the Cenotaph seven times. Twice when she was pregnant, on five occasions when she was away on tour, and in 2021, when she suffered a back injury.

Prince William with Charles in 2020

This year will be King Charles' first time leading the nation in honouring the nations' war heroes. Senior royals including Queen Consort Camilla, The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, are all expected to attend.

Members of the royal family will be joined by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, politicians, veterans and members of the public, as they observe the two-minute silence at 11am, followed by the poignant wreath laying service.

Princess Kate and the late Queen in 2019

The revelation comes after Charles delighted royal fans with a new sibling portrait. The heartwarming photo featured the monarch, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the late Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester.

The photo, taken by award-winning photographer Chris Jackson, was taken in one of the 775 rooms inside Buckingham Palace as the senior royals hosted Team GB Tokyo Olympic medallists.

The royals posed for a new portrait

For the occasion, the men chose matching dark suits, whilst Queen Consort Camilla dazzled in a blue velvet dress and Princess Anne opted for a navy knee-length dress.

Fans raced to heap praise on the royal photo, with one writing: "Lovely to see siblings and cousins supporting one another. Inspiring!" whilst another remarked: "Love the first photo so so much. All amazing people in one picture."

