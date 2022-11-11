The Duchess of York She is an inspiration to her daughters

Sarah Ferguson’s kindness has been a huge source of inspiration for her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. It is in her footsteps they follow with kindness.

For more than 30 years, she has been devoted to supporting young people who have been diagnosed with cancer. She has carried out remarkable work with kindness and compassion as the honorary patron for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Her kindness continues to make an impression on so many young people.

Myrna Whiteson MBE, Life President and Founder of Teenage Cancer Trust, told HELLO!: "We have been privileged to enjoy the dedicated support from the Duchess of York for our work with young people experiencing cancer for over thirty years.

"She has delivered this with kindness and understanding of the challenging position in which our young patients find themselves. “The Duchess has also involved and encouraged the support of HRH Princess Beatrice and HRH Princess Eugenie.

"Additionally the Duchess expresses concern with the considerable stresses felt by those who carry out the work of Teenage Cancer Trust and offers them support too. “We are so fortunate to have Sarah, Duchess of York, as our Honorary Patron."

