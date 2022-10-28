Sarah Ferguson forced to deny collaboration with The Crown producers The new season for The Crown will air in November

Sarah, Duchess of York has spoken out after it was claimed that she "made repeated contact" with The Crown producers to offer an "in view" of how her character on the hit Netflix show should be portrayed.

According to Left Bank Pictures, a British film and television production company who produce The Crown exclusively for Netflix, the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie contacted them to seek a partnership on a TV adaption of her romance novel, Her Heart for a Compass, but the conversation quickly turned to The Crown.

According to sources close to the production company, Sarah offered to help out with information on her character and the inner workings of the royal family – something she has now denied.

On Thursday, a spokesman for Sarah told the Daily Mail: "The Duchess was in contact with Andy Harries, who produces The Crown, last year and they had a discussion about adapting her novel, Her Heart For A Compass, into a TV series.

Sarah has denied a collaboration with The Crown producers

"They did not discuss The Crown, or any idea of her helping with the series in any way. Such a suggestion was made separately at one point by a mutual friend, but was not progressed by either side."

Sarah has often spoken out about the controversial show, revealing that she has watched it and thought it was "filmed beautifully".

"I thought it was filmed beautifully. The cinematography was excellent," she told Us Weekly.

Sarah said last year that she loved the way her wedding was featured in the series

Of her wedding making an appearance during season four, she added: "I loved the way they put my wedding in as well."

In 2021, speaking to Town & Country, Sarah suggested that the show needs to cover her story a little bit more. "Hello? Where is Fergie?" she joked at the time.