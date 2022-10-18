Sarah Ferguson celebrates happy personal news: all the details Prince Andrew's ex-wife has taken to Instagram

Sarah Ferguson has taken to Instagram to celebrate some happy personal news with her fans.

The 63-year-old – who shares daughters Eugenie and Beatrice with ex-husband Prince Andrew – shared a snapshot on her Stories along with an exciting new update.

WATCH: Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson's Friendship

Sarah revealed two covers for her upcoming book, A Most Intriguing Lady, which is set for release in March 2023 – but is now available for pre-order.

Described by Harper Collins as a "sweeping, romantic compulsively readable historical saga", it tells the story of a Duke's daughter - the perfect Victorian lady - who secretly moonlights as an amateur sleuth for high society's inner circle.

Sarah shared an exciting update with fans on Instagram

According to the publisher's website: "That person was Lady Mary Montagu Douglas Scott, the youngest child of Queen Victoria's close friends the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch.

"Bookish, fiercely intelligent, and a keen observer, Mary has deliberately cultivated a mousey persona that allows her to remain overlooked and significantly underestimated by all. It's the perfect cover for a sleuth, a role she stumbles into when trying to assist a close friend during a house party hosted by her parents at their stately Scottish home, Drumlanrig Castle.

A Most Intriguing Lady is scheduled for release in March

"It is at this party where Lady Mary also meets Colonel Walter Trefusis, a distinguished and extremely handsome war veteran. Tortured by memories of combat, Walter, like Mary, lives a double life, with a desk job in Whitehall providing a front for his role in the British Intelligence Service.

"The two form an unlikely alliance to solve a series of audacious crimes - and indulge in a highly charged on-off romance."

Sarah’s big news comes days after she celebrated her own birthday, on 15 October, and her daughter Princess Eugenie's four-year wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank.

Sarah paid a loving tribute to Eugenie and Jack

Eugenie, 32, and Jack, 36, announced their engagement in January 2018 and went on to tie the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 12 October 2018.

They have since welcomed their first child together, son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who was born on 9 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital. Little August was christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Park, on 21 November 2021, alongside his second cousin, Lucas Tindall.

