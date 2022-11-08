Sarah Ferguson has taken to Instagram with two fun photos – and sparked a huge reaction from her fans in the process!

The proud grandmother of two celebrated the start of autumn by heading out on her bike, dressed smartly in blue and wearing a trapper hat.

The first image sees 63-year-old Sarah smiling as she pedals through the woods with a dog in her basket. In the second, she is cheering and holding out her hat in one hand.

"Autumn is a perfect time to start anew… and get a little cheeky," Sarah captioned her post.

"Woop woop, there you go!" one fan remarked, while a second simply said: "Adore you!"

"You're too funny! Such a beautiful person," wrote a third, and a fourth stated: "You are the best mother, grandmother and author." "I love your zest for life," added a fifth.

It's an exciting time for Sarah, who has been busy promoting her latest novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

Described by Harper Collins as a "sweeping, romantic compulsively readable historical saga", it tells the story of a Duke's daughter - the perfect Victorian lady - who secretly moonlights as an amateur sleuth for high society's inner circle.

According to the publisher's website: "That person was Lady Mary Montagu Douglas Scott, the youngest child of Queen Victoria's close friends the Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch.

"Bookish, fiercely intelligent, and a keen observer, Mary has deliberately cultivated a mousey persona that allows her to remain overlooked and significantly underestimated by all. It's the perfect cover for a sleuth, a role she stumbles into when trying to assist a close friend during a house party hosted by her parents at their stately Scottish home, Drumlanrig Castle.

"It is at this party where Lady Mary also meets Colonel Walter Trefusis, a distinguished and extremely handsome war veteran. Tortured by memories of combat, Walter, like Mary, lives a double life, with a desk job in Whitehall providing a front for his role in the British Intelligence Service.

"The two form an unlikely alliance to solve a series of audacious crimes - and indulge in a highly charged on-off romance."

