Remembrance Sunday first for Prince and Princess of Wales revealed

Remembrance Sunday marked a first for the Prince and Princess of Wales this year. Not only was it the first time that they attended the service in their new roles, but Kate signed the heartfelt note on William's wreath alongside her husband for the first time.

The couple's signatures appeared underneath a heartfelt message penned by Prince William. It read: "In memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice we will remember them".

This was the first time that William has laid a wreath at the Cenotaph since his father acceded to the throne and he became Prince of Wales following the Queen's death.

King Charles led the service as monarch for the first time, ably supported by his family, including the Queen Consort.

While the King and his eldest son both laid wreaths, their wives watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

The Princess and Queen Consort observed the sombre ceremony

The King led the royal procession, followed by the Princess Royal, Prince William and Prince Edward.

The design of his poppy wreath paid tribute to the one used by both Charles' mother the late Queen and by his grandfather George VI.

A wreath was also laid on the Queen Consort's behalf for the first time. For the King's wreath, poppies were mounted on an arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional for the sovereign, with the ribbon bearing the King's racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold.

Prince William laid a wreath as Prince of Wales for the first time

Camilla's wreath bore her racing colours, inherited from her grandfather, and echoes the wreath of the previous Queen consort, the Queen Mother.

The Prince of Wales laid the wreath that was previously laid by his father, who held the title Prince of Wales for more than 64 years before his accession to the throne.

It featured the Prince of Wales feathers and a new ribbon in Welsh red. The King and the Queen Consort's wreaths have been made by The Poppy Factory, and were accompanied by handwritten cards bearing their new cyphers.

