The Queen's cause and time of death revealed three weeks after passing away 'peacefully' at Balmoral

The Queen's death certificate has been revealed, citing the 96-year-old monarch died of "old age".

According to the document, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, the late monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater. The cause of death is listed as "old age".

Old age was the only cause of death listed, with no other contributing factors. Douglas James Allan Glass is noted as the certifying registered medical practitioner. Paul Lowe, the Registrar General for Scotland, confirmed that the Queen's death was registered in Aberdeenshire on 16 September 2022.

The Queen was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on 19 September in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

It is understood that her son King Charles III, and her daughter, Princess Anne, were by her side when she passed away.

When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was with the head of state in her last moments. Anne, who accompanied her mother's coffin as it travelled from Balmoral to London, via Edinburgh, said: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother's life."

The Princess Royal is named as the "informant" on the document and would have notified the local registrar of her mother's death.

Requests to see the certificate go through the National Records of Scotland. The document is a matter of public record and has now been revealed. Had the Queen died in England there would be no need to release an official cause of death since the Registration Act of 1836 does not apply to monarchs.

But as she died in Scotland under the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages (Scotland) Act of 1965, all deaths must be registered within seven days - and this includes the submission of a death certificate to a registrar.

As such, when Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99, no announcement from the Palace was made. One month later, it emerged that his cause of death had simply been recorded as "old age" by the head of the royal medical household, Sir Huw Thomas.

