Why this year's Remembrance Festival was extra special for the royal family

The royal family stepped out on Saturday evening in honour of the service people who served and lost their lives from Britain and Commonwealth nations, at the Festival of Remembrance - but this year was extra special for the Firm.

The touching ceremony also paid a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her dedication to service and duty within her roles not only as the longest-serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces, but also as the patron of the Royal British Legion.

In a moving moment from the evening, a clip was played where the Queen could be heard talking about the "tremendous contribution" the Armed Forces had made to Britain’s "standing and reputation" throughout the world during her 70-year reign.

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla lead arrivals at Festival of Remembrance

BBC newsreader Huw Edwards - the host of the important evening - had very kind words about the late monarch. He said: "It's been a year where talk of service and duty has come to the fore.

"Service and duty are the watchwords of military life. They always have been. And no individual symbolised those watchwords more correctly, more completely than Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, patron of the Royal British Legion for a remarkable period spanning eight decades."

The royals were out in full force for the occasion

During the evening Welsh actor and singer, Luke Evans, performed a beautiful rendition of I Vow Thee to my Country.

The incredible tributes were shown in front of a royal audience made up of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, who were also in attendance.

The night marked the first time since 2006 that all working royals attended the Festival. Last year, most royals attended with the exception of Prince Andrew, who had stepped back from all public duties, and the Queen, who was forced to cancel her appearance upon her doctors' orders.

