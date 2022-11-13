Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate make sombre appearance at Remembrance Day service - photos This is the first time King Charles will lead the nation as monarch

Queen Consort Camilla and the Princess of Wales were on hand to support King Charles as he led the nation at the annual Remembrance Day service for the first time as monarch.

MORE: King Charles III set to break this royal tradition on Remembrance Day - details

The royal family gathered at the Cenotaph in London's Whitehall for the Remembrance Day Service. King Charles paid tribute to those killed in battle by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales watch on as King Charles lays wreath

Princess Kate and the Queen Consort watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building.

Princess Kate paid her respects as she stood on the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office building on Sunday 13 November at the annual Remembrance Day service.

The King led the royal procession, followed by the Princess Royal, Prince William and Prince Edward.

READ: Princess Kate presents little boy with a very special gift on sweet solo outing

MORE: Princess Kate and Prince William's wedding honour that other royals weren't allowed

The design of the ring of poppies will pay tribute to the wreath used by both Charles' mother the late Queen and his grandfather George VI. A wreath was laid on the Queen Consort's behalf for the first time.

Prince William joined his uncle Prince Edward to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph

For the King's wreath, poppies will be mounted on an arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional for the sovereign, with the ribbon bearing the King's racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold.

King Charles led the country in paying tribute to those killed in battle, laying a wreath at the Cenotaph

Royal racing colours were also incorporated into the wreaths of George V, George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Anne was also in attendance, supported by husband Sir Timothy Laurence

Camilla's wreath will bear her racing colours, inherited from her grandfather, and echoes the wreath of the previous Queen consort, the Queen Mother.

Kate, 40, looked sombre at the Remembrance Day service, wearing a black dress

At the Cenotaph, the Prince of Wales laid the wreath that was previously laid by his father, who held the title Prince of Wales for more than 64 years before his accession to the throne. William's wreath will feature the Prince of Wales feathers and bear a new ribbon in Welsh red.

The King and the Queen Consort's wreaths have been made by The Poppy Factory, and were accompanied by handwritten cards bearing their new cyphers.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.