Princess Margaret's unexpected secret admirer revealed

It's no secret that Netflix's The Crown has sparked even more global interest in the British royal family, with Princess Margaret being named a favourite by none other than rapper Cardi B.

The I Like It Like That hitmaker, 30, did not mince her words on Twitter when she confessed she could even see herself hanging out with The late Queen's sister's portrayal in the program.

WATCH: Helena Bonham Carter talks playing Princess Margaret

Taking to Twitter she penned: "Let's talk about The Crown y'all.

In a subsequent tweet she wrote: "I like Princess Margaret …I can see me smokin cigarettes and eating biscuits wit her."

The shock revelation sparked a major reaction from fans who couldn’t help but share their comments on the confession.

I like Princess Margaret …I can see me smokin cigarettes and eating biscuits wit her — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 23, 2022

Cardi B took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the royal

One fan penned: "This sounds GODLY. (Except the chain-smoking), alongside a string of starry-eyes emojis and the tweet pulled in a staggering 59,000 likes.

Not only has The Crown been a favourite among fans but also this year's series of I'm Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here has taken audiences by storm with Mike Tindall's tales of his life as a royal.

On the show last week, the husband of Zara Tindall, 44 revealed that he had to walk away from his mother-in-law Princess Anne at his wife Zara's 30th birthday party after his trousers split.

The rapper has taken a shine to the late Queen's sister

The former rugby player told his fellow campmates Seann Walsh and Babatúndé Aléshé that he was dancing with the Princess Royal when his flared trousers ripped, exposing his boxers that had a rude message printed on them.

"I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over-exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff," he explained.

"The old [expletive] drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, 'Oh my god, what are you going to do?' I was like, 'Don't worry I've got a spare.' They were like, 'Who brings a spare suit?' Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit."

Mike was beaming as he told the story

Mike continued: "Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s-themed one. I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player's bum and legs - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a [expletive] drop in front of my mother-in-law.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts'," he said, prompting applause from Seann and Babatúndé.

