Princess Anne's sweet tribute to Zara and Mike Tindall inside private home

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me out of Here star Mike Tindall features on the walls of his mother-in-law Princess Anne's home, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire. The Princess Royal has a stunning photo of her daughter Zara on her wedding day to Mike Tindall taken in 2011.

The Queen's daughter has a whole host of family portraits displayed in her home office, and Zara's wedding day is one of her sentimental picks.

Zara Phillips married former rugby player Mike on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh and the ceremony was attended by all senior members of the royal family. The bride wore a full-skirted silk and duchess satin gown with a chevron pleated corseted bodice, designed by Stewart Parvin, and her diamond Meander tiara was a loan from her mother.

The wedding photo of Mike and Zara can be seen on left behind Anne

Princess Anne carried out her royal duties remotely during the coronavirus lockdown, and in a video call earlier in the year she congratulated staff at the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow during the video call. She said: "COVID-19 has done something very rare. It has affected every single person's life in some way. Sadly for some, in a very personal and final way. But while many people feel frustrated and helpless, the Louisa Jordan Hospital is a way of being positive and helpful. And although we would all hope that it doesn't need to be used, we can all be very grateful that it exists."

Mike and Zara on their wedding day in 2011

Zara and Mike Tindall welcomed their first child, Mia, in January 2014 and a second daughter, Lena, in June 2018 and third child Lucas in 2021.

Mike gave details of Zara's home birth with their third child while sitting around the campfire on I'm A Celebrity.

