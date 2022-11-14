I'm A Celeb's Mike Tindall reveals hilarious blunder in front of Princess Anne at Zara's birthday party The rugby player split his trousers!

I'm A Celeb star Mike Tindall has revealed that he had to walk away from his mother-in-law Princess Anne at his wife Zara's 30th birthday party after his trousers split.

The former rugby player told his fellow campmates Seann Walsh and Babatúndé Aléshé that he was dancing with the Princess Royal when his flared trousers ripped, exposing his boxers that had a rude message printed on them.

"I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over-exaggerate dancing at weddings… I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff," he explained.

"The old [expletive] drop gets me every time. I went to a wedding, ripped a suit, they were like, 'Oh my god, what are you going to do?' I was like, 'Don't worry I've got a spare.' They were like, 'Who brings a spare suit?' Someone who rips a lot of trousers brings a spare suit."

Mike continued: "Zara had like a 30th birthday, it was a disco 70s-themed one. I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits - rugby player's bum and legs - so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a [expletive] drop in front of my mother-in-law.

"Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her. It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts'," he said, prompting applause from Seann and Babatúndé.

Mike with his mother-in-law Princess Anne

He went on: "As I've turned round, she's gone, 'I'd rather not.' I've gone, 'Yeah I'm going' and walked off."

The story was received well by his fellow celebrities, with Seann saying in the Bush Telegraph: "What a legend. Absolute legend. I would love to go to a party with Mike."

Mike and Zara have been married since 2011 and share three young children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

In an episode from last week, the 44-year-old opened up about his "boozy" first date with Zara, telling his campmates: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

