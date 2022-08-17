Cressida Bonas showcases baby bump in new video – sparks big reaction! The actress is pregnant with her first child

Cressida Bonas has given fans a rare glimpse of her growing baby bump in a sweet new video shared on Instagram.

The 33-year-old actress – married to Harry Wentworth-Stanley – uploaded a clip in which she can be seen playing around with a little girl sitting on the arm of her chair.

“Sass,” Cressida captioned the post, which sees the pair shaking their heads and clicking their fingers together, much to the amusement of her fans. Clearly visible is Cressida’s neat little bump.

Fans flooded the comments section, with a huge number leaving read love heart emojis. “The sweetest!” one wrote. A second echoed: “Love this so much!” “Both beautiful!” remarked a third.

Cressida and her longterm love Harry were married in a private wedding ceremony in July 2020 with only a handful of guests present.

The couple are incredibly private and, as such, have not publicly confirmed their baby news.

Cressida’s pregnancy only came to light when she revealed her bump last month while attending the wedding of the Queen’s second cousin, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, and Alexander Dru, held at Winchester Cathedral.

She announced her engagement to estate agent Harry - the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven - in August 2018, four years after they rekindled their romance.

The pair are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina.

During this time, Cressida embarked on a two-year relationship with Prince Harry after they were introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie in May 2012. They ended their romance in 2014.

The former couple have remained on good terms since the end of their relationship, however, with Cressida among the guests at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor in May 2018.