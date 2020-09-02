Cressida Bonas appears to have finally confirmed her secret wedding to fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley, almost six weeks after they tied the knot. The actress married her long-term partner in an intimate ceremony at the end of July, but until now she hasn't made any reference to their big day.

However, she took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a series of photos in honour of Harry's mother's birthday. "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother-in-law!!" Cressida wrote. "An inspiration to so many, AND she has this pretty cool coat. Maybe one day I shall steal it….!"

By referring to Clare, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, as her mother-in-law, Cressida appears to confirm that she and Harry are now married.

Cressida Bonas shared a special birthday message to her mother-in-law

The 31-year-old exchanged vows with estate agent Harry with only a handful of guests present. In a picture which surfaced online shortly after their wedding, the newlyweds could be seen riding on horses as they headed towards the sunset as husband and wife. The picture was originally shared by Cressida's brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe on Instagram Stories.

"Mr and Mrs My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat," Jacobi wrote across the image. Cressida could clearly be seen wearing a stunning, sleeveless gown, while her partner looked dapper in his suit.

Cressida married Harry Wentworth-Stanley in July

It's believed that the couple were forced to cancel their original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. In January, during an interview with ES Magazine, the star opened up about her initial wedding plans and how she wanted to keep her big day relatively low-key. "I won't have a huge wedding, that's not really us," she explained.

"We aren't traditional people, even though Harry [Wentworth-Stanley] proposed in a traditional way – I've never thought about how someone would propose to me. And I don't want a meringue dress. People look beautiful in them but I don't think I would."

Cressida announced her engagement to Harry in August 2019, four years after they rekindled their romance. The pair are believed to have met when they were both students at Leeds University; they briefly dated before the property developer left for a year abroad in Argentina.

