Cressida Bonas mourns the loss of the Queen with heartfelt tribute The actress dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014

Cressida Bonas has paid tribute to the Queen following her passing on Thursday. Taking to Instagram just hours after the sad news was announced, the actress - who was previously in a relationship with Prince Harry - shared a throwback photo of the late monarch with her dogs.

MORE: The 15 Prime Ministers during the Queen's 70-year reign

"We were so blessed to have you as our Queen. Thank you [white heart emoji]," she simply wrote in the caption.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's 70 year reign in pictures

The 33-year-old dated Harry for two years after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie. They stayed on good terms following their split in 2014, with Cressida being among the guests at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor in May 2018.

MORE: The Queen's remarkable life in pictures

MORE: Cressida Bonas breaks silence over Prince Harry and Meghan's shock decision

The former couple are believed to have called time on their romance amid frustrations about their life in the public eye, and the impact it was having on her blossoming career as an actress.

Despite this, Cressida has remained good friends with members of the royal family – and has often been pictured with the Queen's other grandchildren, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Cressida shared this throwback snap of the Queen

Meanwhile, the Queen's son and successor, King Charles III, spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died "peacefully" on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.

Charles, whose wife Camilla is now Queen, said in a written statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

The actress was previously in a relationship with Prince Harry

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.