Prince William and Princess Kate are heading across the Atlantic for a three-day visit to Boston in celebration of the Earthshot Prize Awards.

The royal couple will begin their tour on Wednesday – with an incredibly powerful tribute set to greet them.

William and Kate – who are on their first official overseas trip under King Charles's reign – will attend a welcome event outside Boston City Hall, attended by Michelle Wu, the city's major.

They will then formally begin the countdown to Earthshot by lighting up City Hall – and other prominent buildings in Boston – green, in a spectacular visual tribute.

Boston's landmarks will be lit up green by the Prince and Princess of Wales

William and Kate's visit will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Awards on Friday night. Superstar singer Billie Eilish will lead a stellar line-up for the awards ceremony, founded by William to recognise and scale-up environmental solutions to repair the planet.

Other acts to feature at the MGM Music Hall include Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding.

David Attenborough is a strong supporter of the Earthshot Prize

Broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, a supporter of the Earthshot Prize since its inception, will voice the opening of the show while Oscar winning actress and Earthshot judging panel member Cate Blanchett will narrate a lookback at the 2021 winners.

The Earthshot Prize is now in its second year, and among the 15 finalists vying for £1 million awarded to each of the five category winners are a cleaner-burning stove initiative in Kenya and a bubble barrier made in the Netherlands to prevent plastics entering oceans.

There are also finalists from the UK for the first time, with two British-based entries being selected.

William and Kate arriving for the 2021 Earthshot ceremony

Notpla Hard Material – a start-up run by Pierre Paslier and Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez in London – makes packaging from seaweed and plants as an alternative to single use plastic, and has already produced more than one million biodegradable takeaway food boxes for the firm Just Eat.

The other UK finalist – Low Carbon Materials, based in County Durham – uses unrecyclable plastic waste to make traditional concrete blocks carbon-zero.

