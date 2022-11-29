King Charles's incredibly touching tribute to Prince Philip revealed The Duke passed away in April 2021

It's been nearly two years since the death of Prince Philip, but he remains very much on his eldest son's mind.

King Charles has found a touching way to preserve the memory of his late father, which came to light as he met with Greece's Prime Minister on Monday.

WATCH: Prince Charles releases touching video as tribute to Prince Philip

The monarch welcomed Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Windsor Castle for tea when discussion turned to a £12.3million restoration of Prince Philip's former family home.

Charles is helping authorities in Athens to restore the now-abandoned Tatoi Palace. It's thought that the plan is to turn it into a museum. His father was born in Greece, into the Greek and Danish royal families, before his family was exiled from the country when he was 18 months old.

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021

The property, which is set in 10,000 acres of woodland 17 miles north of the capital, was the summer residence of the Greek royal family before the monarchy was overthrown by a military junta in 1973.

Poignantly, it is also the final resting place of Philip's father and King Charles's grandfather, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, who died in 1944.

Tatoi Palace was the summer residence of the Greek royal family

Charles visited the Palace just last year as part of the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence.

His Prince's Foundation is providing expert advice to the Greek authorities on how to achieve it, using Charles's rescue of Dumfries House, a Palladian country house in Ayrshire, as a model.

"They want to use it as an example of best practice," said a spokesman for King Constantine, the last King of Greece.

The property pictured in 2020

Constantine, who remained in exile for almost 40 years after his country voted to become a republic, retained the palace as his private property until it was confiscated by the state in 1994.

King Charles' role in leading a consortium that paid £45million to save the then dilapidated 18th century Dumfries House will be celebrated in an ITV documentary on Wednesday night.

The monarch has given an interview to the makers of A Royal Grand Design, which airs at 9pm and tells the story of the rescue, which nearly bankrupted the then Prince of Wales.

