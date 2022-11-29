Are these the Christmas gifts Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be unwrapping this year? The royal children have relocated to Berkshire

The Prince and Princess of Wales are gearing up for another family Christmas with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and we may have a good idea of what presents they'll be unwrapping.

Aside from Father Christmas' bounty of goodies, Prince William and Princess Kate will no doubt treat their children to a selection of hand-wrapped presents. And luckily, doting grandmother Carole Middleton is a reliable source of inspiration.

Carole set up her own party supplies business from the Middletons' family home in Berkshire, distributing leaflets at her daughters' nursery school.

As the business took off, Carole relocated Party Pieces from a small start-up unit to a warehouse at Child's Court Farm in Reading, where it has been based ever since 1995.

Over on Carole's Party Pieces website, Kate's mother has unveiled a plethora of wonderful Christmas stocking fillers guaranteed to put a smile on the young royals' faces.

Carole has launched a new line of festive treats

There are colourful candy canes for Prince George who adores a sweet treat, pearlised stretchy horses for equestrian lover Princess Charlotte, and a whole host of cuddly animal toys for little Louis.

Christmas this year will be particularly magical for George, Charlotte and Louis. As the festive season approaches, the sibling trio will be treated to a spectacular display of Christmas lights and decorations at Windsor Castle.

Prince George on Christmas Day in 2016

Since relocating to Adelaide Cottage, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family are now just a stone's throw away from King Charles and Queen Consort's newly inherited Windsor Castle property.

Aside from Windsor's magnificent ice rink, Windsor on Ice, we expect Prince William and Princess Kate to treat their children to Windsor Great Park's festive illuminations. The royal couple will be able to guide their children through woodland awash with colour as sparkles of fireflies, luminous beacons and dancing fairies blaze the way.

Prince William and Princess Kate have relocated to Windsor

And to top it all off, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have the opportunity to meet Santa and sample endless festive delights and hot chocolate from the nearby Bavarian market – the ultimate treat!

