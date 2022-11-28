Princess Kate and Prince William to reunite with the Sussexes this week? William and Kate are heading to the States

It's a big week for Prince William and Princess Kate.

READ: Inside the royal family's poignant first Christmas without the Queen

The royal couple are travelling to America this week in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate and Meghan's best twinning fashion moments

William and Kate will arrive in Boston on Wednesday and will spend the following day sin the city attending a number of engagements before the awards ceremony takes place on Friday evening.

DISCOVER: The Queen's very strict rule for her grandchildren revealed

READ: The Queen's final year and her health struggles detailed in new book

The couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are not expected to travel with their parents given that they are still at school ahead of the Christmas holidays.

However, there has been speculation that William and Kate will reunite with his brother, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle, who have lived in the States since the start of 2020.

DISCOVER: Inside Prince Harry's dating life: where are his exes now?

READ: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started 'afresh' with one another

That seems incredibly unlikely though. For one thing, William and Kate will be on the west coast of America, while Harry and Meghan reside in Montecito, on the opposite side of the country.

The Prince and Princess also have a jam-packed schedule which will see them cover a large number of engagements during their whirlwind visit.

REVEALED: Princess Kate and Prince William divulge marriage secrets: From in-laws to dates

It's not yet known if Harry and Meghan will reunite with the royal family over the Christmas period.

King Charles will be hosting the celebrations on the Sandringham estate – just as his late mother, the Queen, did up until her death.

DISCOVER: Inside Meghan Markle's mother Doria's whirlwind romance and unconventional wedding

However, his youngest son, his wife and their two children are not expected to make the trip back to the UK and look set to hold their own celebrations at home with Archie and Lilibet – and perhaps Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Meghan recently revealed that when she was younger, her Christmas was spent helping the homeless or sick - and this may now be the way Archie and Lilibet are raised.

"Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot," she revealed to People.

"Buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.