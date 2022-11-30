Prince William and Princess Kate to land in Boston for milestone royal tour Prince William and Princess Kate are in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to land in Boston for their first visit to the US in eight years.

Ahead of the annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, Prince William and Princess Kate will embark on a three-day tour of Boston, which is famed for its Irish heritage, sports and history.

During their royal tour, the royal couple will visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Caroline Kennedy, the late president's daughter.

From Speaker's Corner, both William and Kate will formally begin the countdown to Earthshot, being hosted by Boston on Friday, by lighting up City Hall and other prominent buildings green.

They will also learn about the work local organisations are doing to mitigate the risk of rising sea levels to Boston, and when they tour the Greentown Labs, in the nearby town of Somerville, they will get an insight into the development of innovative green technologies.

At the premises of Roca, a non-profit organisation supporting disadvantaged young people, they will hear about the issues they face and Kate, who launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, will visit the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

The last time Prince William and Princess Kate visited the United States was in November 2014, when they were guests of then-President Barack Obama at the White House.

Meanwhile, among those presenting the Earthshot Prize awards are the Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara and environmental activist and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.

Earthshot Prize council members Sir David Attenborough and Cate Blanchett will both provide voiceovers during the ceremony, which will be presented by UK broadcaster Clara Amfo and US actor Daniel Dae Kim.

A royal source told HELLO!: "The prize has become the Prince's Superbowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future."

