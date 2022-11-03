Prince William reveals his ultimate dream: 'It's the one thing I haven't been able to do' The royal revealed what's top of his bucket list

Prince William has experienced some incredible things in his lifetime.

As a Prince – and future King – the 40-year-old royal has had the opportunity to meet extraordinary people and visit far-flung places.

WATCH: William talks about 'turbulent times'

But there is one thing on his bucket list that William is yet to tick off.

Speaking this week at a symposium of Tusk Conservation Award winners, the Prince revealed his ultimate wish as he made his way around the room, accompanied by Charles Mayhew MBE, Tusk's chief executive.

Prince William is passionate when it comes to conservation

One of the people he spoke to was Dr Gladys Kalema, CEO of Conservation Through Public Health in Uganda and a finalist of the 2019 Tusk award, who said to him: "Hopefully we can take you to see the gorillas."

Referring to Mr Mayhew as Charlie, William responded: "Yes, Charlie goes on and on about the gorillas. I would love to see the gorillas one day.

"It's sort of the one thing I haven't been able to do yet, so I'm really keen."

He has been a Royal Patron of the Tusk Trust since 2005

William – Patron of Tusk Trust - was certainly in high spirits during the event.

When asked what he thinks of the winners this year by a group of judges, William spoke about one of the finalists, David Daballen, from Kenya, and said: "He speaks so eloquently. You go in any community and he will charm everyone. So, I've got a big sort of soft spot for David."

William has spoken of the importance of protecting the natural world

During the awards ceremony, the Prince urged the world not to be distracted by "turbulent times" and lose sight of the importance of protecting the natural world.

Among the winners on the night was Ian Craig - the father of Jecca Craig, rumoured to have dated William - who was a joint recipient of the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa, a lifetime achievement honour.

Jecca Craig is an envirnmental conservationist

Jecca herself is an environmental conservationist who helped found Panthera, the world's largest wildcat conservation organisation, and Stop Ivory, which aims to protect elephants and stop the trade in ivory.

