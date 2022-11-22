Prince William and Kate play major role in first state visit of King Charles' reign - best photos President Cyril Ramaphosa is in London

The Prince and Princess of Wales greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa on behalf of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Tuesday.

This state visit is the first for King Charles as monarch as he welcomes the president of South Africa to the UK. The special two-day occasion sees Prince William and Princess Kate step up to play a major part in the important diplomatic event.

The royal couple greeted the president at his London hotel on behalf of the King, travelled with him to Horse Guards Parade for the ceremonial welcome with King Charles, and joined the carriage procession back to the Palace.

For the appearance, Princess Kate looked immaculate for the poignant occasion, braving the chilly autumn weather in an elegant tailored coat.

The royal couple have greeted President Cyril Ramaphosa

The royal's silhouette-skimming coat was crafted from rich burgundy wool, which she paired perfectly with sleek pointed-toe heels and the Princess of Wales' feather brooch - a royal heirloom gifted to the late Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981.

The 40-year-old royal's enviable brunette tresses were styled in loose curls that framed her pretty features, cascading past her shoulders under a chic pillbox hat adorned with an oversized bow.

Prince William and Kate with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Following the greeting, Prince William and Kate tweeted: "A pleasure to welcome President @CyrilRamaphosa to the UK."

National figures had gathered in the royal pavilion for the pomp and pageantry of the ceremonial welcome with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined by senior members of the Cabinet, as well as the Lord Mayor of London, Nicholas Lyons, and the Defence Chiefs of Staff.

Princess Kate looked immaculate for the poignant occasion

More than 1,000 soldiers and over 230 horses took part in the ceremonial event and waiting on the parade ground were two immaculate lines of Foot Guards from Number 7 Company The Coldstream Guards.

President Cyril Ramaphosa greeted by King Charles and the Queen Consort

Nearby in their gleaming breast plates and plumed helmets were the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment – Life Guards and Blues and Royals, commanded by Major Robert Perera of the Blues and Royals.

Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw, Brigade Major of Headquarters Household Division, who delivered the military ceremonial spectacle, said: "The state visit is a historic first: our first state visit for His Majesty the King and the President of South Africa, the first state visit in London since 2019, the first processional state visit on Horse Guards since 2018, and the first for almost everyone on parade."

King Charles shook hands with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

He added: "A huge amount of work has gone into preparing for the visit and we are very proud to support such an important national occasion."

The visit was marked by the Prime Minister announcing the UK and South Africa will join forces to "turbocharge infrastructure investment and economic growth together".

King Charles and President Cyril Ramaphosa attend the Horse Guards Parade

On his return from Horse Guards, the King, 74, hosted the president at a private lunch at Buckingham Palace and then invited him to view an exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to South Africa.

Camilla, Charles and Cyril arrive at the Grand Entrance of Buckingham Palace

Ahead of the visit, the official Twitter account for the royal family tweeted: "Looking forward to welcoming @PresidencyZA today! The Royal Family will celebrate their enduring relationship with South Africa over the next two days, as His Majesty The King hosts The President on behalf of the Nation."

South African flags and Union Jacks decorate The Mall ahead of the state visit

Prince William and Princess Kate are later expected to attend the white tie banquet on Tuesday evening, with Kate and the Queen Consort wearing tiaras. Both the King and the president will make speeches.

The visit follows the traditional format adopted during the reign of the late Queen.

