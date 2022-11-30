Prince William makes TikTok debut ahead of star-studded Earthshot Prize awards ceremony The royal has jetted off to Boston

Prince William caused an online star on Tuesday when he made his TikTok debut in collaboration with the Earthshot Prize.

READ: Princess Kate & Prince William's US tour: Their unusual travel companion revealed

Ahead of the second annual awards ceremony, the royal took part in a creative and inspirational TikTok to highlight the importance of impactful projects around the world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Prince of Wales unveils Earthshot prize finalists

William made a cameo appearance in the opening segments of the video where he teased: "The Earthshot Prize is going to…" before using his foot to create a clever transition.

MORE ROYAL TOUR: Powerful tribute from Prince William and Princess Kate's US tour revealed

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Prince William to reunite with the Sussexes this week?

The TikTok continued with a line of text that read: "Boston this Friday 2nd of December," before transitioning to a series of snaps shining a light on this year's Earthshot Prize finalists and their incredible work.

The Prince of Wales sparked a sweet fan reaction

Fans raced to heap praise on the royal, with one writing: "Glad to see the Prince of Wales on TikTok," whilst a second penned: "William the king of TikTok transitions".

A third fan gushed: "So inspiring, love this and can't wait to see all the nominees and their ideas. Great work William!" and a fourth added: "Love this so much! Prince William is great".

Prince William's social media appearance comes after the royal jetted off to Boston on a three-day tour with Princess Kate. The focus of their royal tour will be the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony which is due to take place on Friday.

Prince William and Princess Kate flew to Boston on Wednesday

During their royal tour, the royal couple will visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Caroline Kennedy, the late president's daughter.

From Speaker's Corner, both William and Kate will formally begin the countdown to Earthshot, being hosted by Boston on Friday, by lighting up City Hall and other prominent buildings green.

Among those presenting the Earthshot Prize awards are the Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara and environmental activist and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.

Billie Eilish is due to perform at the awards ceremony

William described the finalists as "innovators, leaders, and visionaries" and said they proved there are "many reasons to be optimistic about the future of our planet".

He went on to say: "They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet's greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come".

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.