Princess Kate and Prince William's royal entourage revealed as they kick off Boston tour

The Prince and Princess of Wales rely on a whole team of people to ensure their royal tours go to plan. From Kate's personal hairdresser and stylist to the couple's private secretaries and press officers, the couple's entourage plays a big part in the success of every trip.

The royal couple jetted off to Boston on Wednesday for their first US visit in eight years. As they prepare for three jam-packed days brimming with royal engagements, we take a closer look at their dedicated A-team…

Hannah Cockburn-Logie – Private Secretary

Hannah Cockburn-Logie was appointed as William and Kate's private secretary in June 2020. Hannah is responsible for organising Kate's diary and meetings, as well as accompanying her on engagements.

Back in April 2016, she arranged and accompanied the royals on their seven-day tour to India and Bhutan, and in March 2022, Hannah supported the royal couple throughout their Caribbean tour.

David Watkins – Digital Communications and Social Media

David Watkins, also fondly known as 'Digital Dave', works on Digital Communications and Social Media for the royal couple and he clearly knows his field.

He was former digital communications head for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's account Sussex Royal and also has global social media coordinator for Burberry down as a past job on his CV.

Amanda Cook Tucker – Hairdresser

Amanda Cook Tucker, the woman behind Kate's trademark Chelsea blow-dry, has styled Kate's locks for years. She even visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mum's tresses into chic, tousled waves. One thing's for sure; with Amanda on call, not a hair will be out of place. Amanda is being paid for privately by the couple.

Hannah Jones

Earthshot CEO Hannah Jones will be on hand to support Prince William and Princess Kate as they prepare for the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on 2 December. Hannah joined The Earthshot Prize in 2011 after 16 years as Nike's first Chief Sustainability Officer.

