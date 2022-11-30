The big change the Prince and Princess of Wales made to Boston royal tour - details The royal couple flew with British Airways

The Prince and Princess of Wales flew to Boston on Wednesday as part of a three-day tour centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

In contrast to previous royal tours, William and Kate will be driven around in electric Range Rovers. The decision is very much in keeping with the green theme of their US tour and reflects Prince William's commitment to fighting climate change.

WATCH: The Prince of Wales unveils Earthshot prize finalists

Aside from using electric vehicles, the Prince and Princess of Wales boarded a commercial British Airways flight. The British royals like to support their country and fly first class with the popular flagship airline when they fly commercial.

Princess Kate is particularly used to flying commercial with British Airways as her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, used to work for the company. Carole met her husband Michael, a flight dispatcher, while working as a flight attendant for British Airways – talk about an IRL rom-com moment!

The whirlwind trip will focus chiefly on the Earthshot Prize and the ceremony itself will be as green as possible. Guests have been asked to wear sustainable outfits that could be vintage, re-used or recycled.

During their royal tour, the royal couple will visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum with Caroline Kennedy, the late president's daughter.

From Speaker's Corner, both William and Kate will formally begin the countdown to Earthshot, being hosted by Boston on Friday, by lighting up City Hall and other prominent buildings green.

Kate and William are in Boston for this year's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

They will also learn about the work local organisations are doing to mitigate the risk of rising sea levels to Boston, and when they tour the Greentown Labs, in the nearby town of Somerville, they will get an insight into the development of innovative green technologies.

And on Friday, Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the highly anticipated Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. Among those presenting the Earthshot Prize awards are the Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O'Hara and environmental activist and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley.

