Prince William and Princess Kate's dazzling Christmas tree is taller than average house The royals are feeling festive

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it clear where they stand on the age-old question, when is the right time to put up your Christmas decorations? According to the royal couple November is not too soon!

Kensington Palace has unveiled a jaw-dropping Christmas tree outside which reaches 25ft! The height is taller than the average UK home, which stands at around 20 feet.

The Historic Royal Palace's Twitter feed shared the festive update from the home where Prince William and Princess Kate stay when they are attending royal duties in London after relocating their family to Windsor.

Their impressive tree has been decked beautifully with white snowdrop lights and white and silver decorations. There is a sparkling star at the top of the very tall tree, finishing the display off nicely.

Rockin' around... 🎄This morning Kensington Palace's 25ft Christmas tree was installed! 🎄 Have you got your tree up yet? pic.twitter.com/yVkLd68Frz — Historic Royal Palaces (@HRP_palaces) November 28, 2022

The royal Christmas tree is incredible

The caption read: "Rockin' around... This morning Kensington Palace's 25ft Christmas tree was installed! Have you got your tree up yet?"

Royal fans were quick to respond to the divisive question. "A little bit too early, but I am looking forward to it," wrote one, and: "No. It's still November," another firmly penned.

If you're following King Charles' lead your decorations will already be up as the monarch has revealed many trees around his royal residences.

Sandringham House has a massive tree outside in the grounds for visitors to enjoy and Windsor Castle's trees have been felled from the Windsor Great Park for the season.

King Charles has decked the halls

The Royal Collection Trust shared an amazing video last week, showing the Christmas tree that has been displayed inside St George's Hall.

The incredible festive creation is covered in 3,000 stunning lights and plenty of beautiful baubles in purples and blues, and the team have carefully placed an angel at the top of the tree.

The tree is on display until 3 January for visitors to the castle to admire – get your ticket quick!

