Why Prince William and Kate's popularity in the US is stronger than ever The Prince and Princess of Wales are much-loved

The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on Wednesday afternoon local time ahead of the Earthshot Awards ceremony on Friday – and they are sure to receive a warm welcome in the United States.

As HELLO!'s Royal Editor Emily Nash reveals, Massachusetts locals are delighted about William and Kate's visit.

MORE: Why Prince William and Princess Kate are 'super excited' to arrive in the US

She says: "The atmosphere in Boston is great. People are very excited. There does seem to be a lot of interest from the US media and Boston is clearly going to put on a great show this week and we'll see some really big names at the Earthshot Prize.

"It's a huge moment for William in particular because this has been his baby and it's something he's doing over this ten year period. So it's a really exciting moment for them to take Earthshot onto the global stage."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate gets the giggles thanks to Prince William

Emily continues: "I think Americans are really fascinated by royalty. It transcends celebrity and William being Diana's son, the Queen's grandson, the King's son, and Kate being the sort of extraordinarily famous Princess at his side, has real star power.

READ: Princess Kate & Prince William's US tour: Their unusual travel companion revealed

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Prince William to reunite with the Sussexes this week?

"They have real star power as a couple. And I think there is still a fascination, whatever is going on in the family, a lot of people will turn out to see them."

The couple arrived in Boston on Wednesday

The Prince of Wales sweetly paid tribute to his late grandmother, the Queen, in his arrival in the American city. In a statement, he said, in part: "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen.

"She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness. My grandmother was one of life's optimists. And so am I. That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.