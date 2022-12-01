Mike and Zara Tindall look so loved-up in latest social media update Mike finished in fourth place

Mike and Zara Tindall have been enjoying their time Down Under following the former rugby player's three-week stint in the jungle – and their latest update is seriously sweet!

Over on Instagram, the father-of-three posted a carousel of joyous snaps documenting his time in South Australia. In one photo, Zara and Mike appeared in high spirits as they beamed for the camera.

Ever the style queen, Zara, 41, looked lovely in a navy dress adorned with green flowers. She teamed her summery number with a pair of stylish beige sunglasses and styled her platinum blonde locks in a sleek bob. Mike, meanwhile, opted for a casual outfit featuring a polo shirt and a navy basketball cap.

"Next stop on the whistle stop Aus tour is Adelaide for the @adelaide500 Have a look at the track from the inside of a corvette and also got Vanilla Mike to get the mics ready for @thekillers for Sunday night!" Mike penned in the caption.

Mike and Zara tied the knot in 2011

He continued: "Now time for some wine tasting I reckon!!! #southaustralia @southaustralia".

Fans raced to heap praise on the duo, with on writing: "Lovely to see Mike and Zara out and about in Australia on brief tour before heading back to the UK," whilst a second noted: "Such a lovely pic".

"Amazing guys!!! Lovely seeing you do normal things. ENJOY!" enthused a third, and a fourth added: "Bit better than a bush tucker trial @mike_tindall12 enjoy your Oz adventure."

The couple enjoyed a romantic reunion

Since leaving the I'm a Celebrity jungle, Mike has enjoyed a series of sweet family reunions. Over the weekend, the podcast host made the most of his time with the couple’s three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and 20-month-old son Lucas.

Mike's initial reunion with Zara was particularly touching. After Mike's exit interview with I'm a Celeb hosts Ant and Dec, equestrian star Zara raced to greet Mike with a warm embrace as they reunited Down Under.

Mike and Zara welcomed Lucas in 2021

The couple, who have been married since 2011, looked delighted to be in one another's company after spending three weeks apart. As they hugged, Mike could be heard saying to Zara: "I missed you so much."

