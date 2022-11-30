Fans say same thing about Mike Tindall and wife Zara's very sweet new selfie The I'm A Celeb star has reunited with his family

Mike Tindall delighted fans on Tuesday when he shared a sweet new selfie with wife Zara.

The I'm A Celebrity star recently reunited with his family – including the couple's three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas – after three weeks in the jungle.

And his happiness was clear to see as he posed for a snapshot with Zara at the Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne.

Fans adored the photo and rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts. And it seems the majority all felt the same way. "You are such a great pair / team," one told the royal couple. "A joy to see and wonderful with all the gloom and doom going on in the world. Keep flying the flag xxx."

Mike and Zara posed for a sweet selfie at the Victoria Golf Club

"You are a beautiful couple. Zara is wonderful!" a second remarked while a third echoed: "You're the happiest couple I've ever seen from royals and definitely the most down the earth!! Keep being you and loving your beautiful family!! Was rooting for you all the way in the jungle!!"

A fourth simply stated: "Aww my new fav couple xx."

The sweet couple were recently reunited after three weeks apart

The pair have been inseparable ever since Mike left the jungle. Zara met her husband after he walked over the bridge and as soon as they saw each other they shared a big hug. Mike could also be heard saying: "I missed you so much."

Soon after their reunion, Mike shared a sweet selfie showing Zara cuddled up to her husband and looking at him, as he lovingly looked back. Other photos in the post showed the delicious meal the doting father was about to chow down on, including a buttered crumpet, a hamburger and chips, as well as a flat white coffee.

Fans loved the couple's reunion selfie

Captioning the photo, he wrote: "Reunited!!! Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime," alongside a red love heart emoji.

