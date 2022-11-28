Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's romantic five-star hideaway post I'm A Celebrity

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Mike Tindall may be out of the I'm A Celebrity! jungle, but the former England rugby player is no doubt pleased to be reunited with his wife Zara Tindall.

The royal couple engaged in a loving embrace televised on Saturday evening as Mike made his exit across the famous red-carpeted bridge. The father-of-three could be heard whispering to his wife: "I really missed you" as they hugged each other before his exit interview with ITV presenters Ant and Dec.

WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall reunite after I'm A Celebrity

Zara and Mike then checked into the luxurious JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, where all the celebrities head for some post-bushtucker trial R&R after they've been eliminated.

The five-star resort is the perfect place for Zara and Mike to unwind together. Situated in Australia's Surfers Paradise, the celebrity-favourite destination boasts brand-new guest rooms, award-winning service and a covetable location on Australia's Gold Coast.

Zara greeted her husband at the red-carpeted bridge after his elimination

The couple likely enjoyed breathtaking ocean views from the room's floor-to-ceiling windows, along with an in-room bathtub, flat-screen TV and a plush king-size bed to relax in.

Surprisingly, if you're looking to dip your toes into the royal treatment, the I'm A Celebrity five-star hotel offers affordable rooms starting from just £256.

That's a fairly modest price in comparison to the Prince and Princess of Wales' experience at The Cove in the Bahamas during their Caribbean royal tour earlier this year.

William and Kate's experience was nothing short of luxury, having enjoyed their stay in the 4,830 sq. ft Penthouse Suite. At £19,000 per night, the royals stayed in The Cove's most refined lodging offering on-site. The suite is touted as being "immaculately designed to provide guests with luxury, sensuality, and white-glove Bahamian service".

JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa, from £256, Booking.com

The Wales's suite could have easily rivalled their former Kensington Palace home in size and luxury, with floor-to-ceiling window walls, 360º ocean views, three bedrooms, two free-standing baths, separate dining rooms, full-service kitchens, guest powder rooms, executive offices and a plush private balcony.

