Mike Tindall's family member was AGAINST his wedding to Zara: Here's why The royal couple have been married since 2011

More than a decade after they tied the knot, and it's clear Mike and Zara Tindall are happier than ever.

The couple were married in July 2011 and have since gone on to welcome three children together: Mia, eight, Lena, four, and little Lucas, one.

WATCH: Zara And Mike Tindall's Love Story

Friends and family of the couple have spoken in the past about the couple's close connection, with Mike's father Phil saying of them: "What one starts, the other finishes; they are a fantastic team."

But there was one member of Mike's family who far less enthusiastic about their engagement and subsequent wedding – his maternal grandmother.

In 2020, Mike and Phil sat down for a joint interview with The Times, in which they discussed Mike's move into royal circles.

And it was then that Phil admitted to some difficulties within the family at the time.

He said of his son: "He started playing for England in 2000 and it wasn't too long before he met and moved in with Zara. [Wife] Linda's mum was dead against it. In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned.

"But right from the start the whole family was just lovely. We'd go on a Friday night to watch the match and stop over. Sometimes we'd all go out for lunch with Zara's mum on Sunday before we went home.

"We spent quite a bit of time with her dad too. Harry would often be round watching the rugby, so, slowly and quietly, we got to meet them all — and that's how it went on for quite a few years."

He sweetly added: "Linda's mum died before she could meet Zara, but I know she'd have loved her as much as we do because she and Mike are perfect for each other. What one starts, the other finishes; they are a fantastic team."

