Prince William expresses 'thanks to America' as he meets President Biden

The Prince of Wales greeted President of the United States Joe Biden on Friday afternoon, ahead of the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.

The two met at the John F. Kennedy library when the President took a swing through New England for a union event and a fundraiser. They met after lunch, shortly before 3pm, and Biden reportedly joked upon meeting William: "Where’s your top coat?"





Video footage showed the two warmly talking outside the library, with Biden wrapped up warm in the freezing temperatures. William meanwhile only wore his suit, with no top coat.

A spokesperon for the Prince of Wales told HELLO! that William was keen to discuss tonight's Earthshot Prize ceremony, and "share the legacy of last year's finalists and the impact they're having globally".

"He's also keen to express his thanks to the American people for the warm reception he and the Princess have received this week," they added.

It's not the first time the royals have met Biden as they spent time together in 2021 at the COP26 Climate Summit in Scotland. President Biden has spearheaded significant domestic climate action and during his first 18 months in office has passed several key pieces of legislature that will help.

Earlier in the day the royal couple enjoyed separate events, with mom-of-three Kate visiting the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University. The cause is close to her heart due to her ongoing work to highlight the importance of early years when it comes to later life outcomes.

Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has joined forces with the Harvard centre and she took part in a half an hour discussion to trade ideas and skills. The Princess, wearing a houndstooth dress by Emilia Wickstead and earrings by Lenique Louis, told the experts she hoped it would "be the first of many" and shared how she had a lot to learn and wished to stay for longer - or even take a Harvard course.

"There is so much amazing work going on and we need to start sharing the learning and science and what can be done better and be improved to help children in the trajectory into adult life. It is frustrating because I’d like to be here for days," she said.

"My interest in early childhood started with the biggest societal challenges, homelessness and addiction, and the importance in how you build resilience with foundations and better mental health for people early on in life."

Upon arrival, the royal signed the guest book, which was also done by her father-in-law King Charles when he visited the institution back in 1986.

Meanwhile, William also undertook a solo outing as he visited the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, and was joined by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and her children Jack and Tatiana Schlossber.

During the visit, William was shown exhibits from the pivotal years of the Kennedy Administration in the 1960s, ahead of the moon landing in 1969, including a facsimile of JFK’s famous "We choose to go to the Moon" speech, which he delivered at Rice University, Houston, in September 1962.

After the visit, the Kennedys joined William for a private lunch and discussion with representatives from the Founding Partner organisations of the Earthshot Prize.

