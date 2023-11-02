Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate's impeccable Boston tour outfits you need to see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales is currently taking the USA by storm with her styling skills, as she and Prince William undertake their first tour under King Charles' reign. The pair landed in Boston in celebration of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards, and are attending a number of engagements before the awards ceremony takes place on Friday evening.

Of course, this means we have been treated to an absolute feast of fabulous looks thanks to the stylish royal. This week, we've dedicated our round-up solely to Kate and her unparalleled sartorial prowess. Keep scrolling to see more…

Princess Kate

Princess Kate made a case for power dressing as she touched down in America in an indigo suit. The royal sported an impeccably tailored Alexander McQueen suit. The royal donned the luxury British label's 'Leaf Crepe Jacket in Amethyst,' which she teamed with a coordinating pair of 'High-waisted Cigarette Trousers' boasting the same rich aubergine hue.

A pair of navy suede heels by no other than Gianvito Rossi infused her winter aesthetic with another moody yet romantic shade, while a mesmerising pair of diamond-flanked sapphire drop earrings added a cluster of sparkle to her arrival attire.

Princess Kate looked as stunning as ever wearing a vintage double-breasted royal blue tweed jacket by Chanel from 1995, which she previously wore for the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena on 13 October, 2022. She teamed the recycled piece with a pair of black suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, which quite literally elevated the luxury look. ]

A host of gold jewels added a twinkling twist to her elegant aesthetic, including a pair of 'Biaritz Squiggle Earrings' by Shyla London and a chunky gold necklace by Laura Lombardi that adorned her décolleté.

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales attended the launch of Prince William's Earthshot Prize in Boston. Much to the delight of her avid fashion followers, the mother-of-three made a case for British design, sporting an outfit crafted by the crème de la crème of British fashion houses.

The royal slipped into a fitted tartan dress by the luxury label featuring a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a traditional crimson, navy and fern green colour scheme and draped asymmetric side detailing. A bespoke Alexander McQueen coat boasting a navy hue was the outerwear piece of choice, while Mulberry's 'Amberley Small Satchel Bag in Heavy Grain Mulberry Green,' made for a practical accessories staple.

During a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville to learn about new green technologies, Princess Kate sported a rich plum-hued suit featuring sharp tailoring, a flared high-waisted trouser, a single-breasted cut and a fitted silhouette. The striking two-piece was layered over a pale blush pink pussybow blouse, which served up an avant-garde colour scheme and was a welcome twist to her seasonal winter wardrobe.

The royal completed her daywear ensemble by slipping into a pair of heels in burgundy suede. She accessorised with a dainty bag sourced from Chanel, that boasted a bamboo-style golden handle and a sumptuous, quilted leather exterior – ideal for all her travel essentials.

During a visit to east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels, Princess Kate made a statement in tangerine. The royal layered up in a luxurious Gabriella Heart set, consisting of a ribbed cashmere knit turtleneck and coordinating midi skirt in a sunny shade of satsuma.

A chocolate-toned bespoke Alexander McQueen coat shielded her from the East coast chill while complementing her coffee-coloured suede boots and matching gloves.

