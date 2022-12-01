Prince William and Princess Kate put on defiant display as they kick off day two of Boston royal tour - best photos Prince William and Kate arrived in Boston on Wednesday for a three-day royal tour

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a jam-packed schedule of activities on the second day of their royal tour of Boston.

However, their three-day trip to Boston has been somewhat overshadowed by the growing race row engulfing the future King's godmother which has left the monarchy accused of being institutionally racist.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate visit Greentown Labs during Boston royal tour

Just hours ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also dropped the official teaser for their upcoming docuseries on Netflix. From candid romantic snaps to never-before-seen wedding photos, the couple certainly provided a foretaste of what happens behind closed doors.

Putting on a defiant display, Prince William and Kate stepped out on Thursday, and their first port of call was the Greentown Labs, in the nearby town of Somerville. Here, Prince William and Princess Kate learnt all about the tech hub which has been nurturing climate pioneers for more than a decade. They were given an insight into the development of innovative green technologies.

Prince William and Kate arrived in the States on Wednesday

Greentown is believed to be the largest climate technology start-up incubator in North America, having supported more than 500 companies, since founded in 2011, that have created more than 9,000 jobs and raised more than four billion dollars (£3.3b) in funding.

Both William and Kate met with the Chief Executive Officer of Greentown Labs and the President of the Northeast Clean Energy Council, to learn about the history of Greentown Labs and how it is contributing to global efforts to address the climate crisis.

The royal couple will then visit the premises of Roca, a non-profit organisation supporting disadvantaged young people, where they will hear about the issues they face.

They will also meet with leaders of the organisation to learn about their intervention model and spend time with women in the young mothers’ programme, current members and alumni of the young men’s programme.

Meanwhile, Kate, who launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021, will also visit the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

