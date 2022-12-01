5 key details you may have missed from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix trailer The countdown has started

Netflix has finally dropped an official teaser for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming docuseries – and it's full of surprises.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release docuseries trailer

From candid romantic snaps to never-before-seen wedding photos, the royal couple have certainly provided a foretaste of what happens behind closed doors.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Trailer released for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix show

Here are five interesting details you almost certainly missed…

WOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go head-to-head in brand new Invictus video

READ: Meghan Markle admits missing piece of childhood: 'That wasn't what I was exposed to'

Prince Harry's guitar obsession

Among the montage of black and white photos are plenty of surprising snaps featuring the Duke of Sussex clutching a guitar. In the opening sequence, the red-headed royal appears to be serenading Meghan whilst they soak up the sunshine.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Harry can be seen relaxing by a stream with Meghan and their pet dog. Perhaps tempted by the prospect of an impromptu singalong, the father-of-two made sure to bring along his trusty musical instrument.

Mike and Zara Tindall's fleeting cameo appearance

Much to the surprise of royal fans, Meghan and Harry shared a handful of never-before-seen wedding pictures. One particularly joyous photo features the loved-up couple spinning each other around at their star-studded wedding reception.

Eagle-eyed royal fans may have noticed Mike and Zara's cameo in the background. Dressed up to the nines, Mike could be seen wearing a smart tuxedo with a suave bow tie. And yes… if you follow Mike's gaze, you'll just about spot Zara making her own sneaky debut.

Meghan and Harry's beagle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moreover included adorable photos of their "emotional support dogs". Did you spot the sweet photo of their pet beagle, Guy?

Animal-lover Meghan adopted seven-year-old Guy before she met Harry. She sweetly flew him over to the UK when she and Harry eventually tied the knot in 2018. Meghan has previously said her dogs "mean the absolute world" to her and has referred to them as "my loves" and "my boys".

Romantic snaps from Africa

Harry and Meghan shared a handful of some of their more intimate moments as a couple. The loved-up duo made sure to include several photos from their romantic trip to Botswana.

The location holds a special place in Meghan and Harry's hearts. The two visited Botswana early in their courtship in 2016. When he proposed to Meghan, he gave her a custom ring fitted with two diamonds from Diana's collection, along with a huge centre diamond that came from Botswana.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

The eye-opening trailer features a prominent photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales inside Westminster Abbey. The striking photo dates back to 2019 when the royal family were out in full force at the Commonwealth Day service.

Harry and Meghan's decision to include the photo suggests that the royal couple may divulge certain details about their reportedly frosty relationship with William and Kate.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.