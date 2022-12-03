Princess Kate has royals fans saying the same thing about unexpected new look The royal made waves with her latest look

Whenever The Princess of Wales steps out for a public engagement, fans will have something to say about her outfit. On Friday evening, the royal graced the red carpet alongside her husband Prince William to attend the Earthshot Prize Ceremony in Boston – and simply put, her latest look has caused quite the sartorial stir.

Princess Kate debuted on of her most exciting and unexpected dress concoctions to date as she greeted crowds at the MGM Music Hall. The royal slipped into a stunning off-the-shoulder gown, which was sourced from clothing rental site HURR and designed by Solace London.

The 'Sabina Maxi Dress' is a floor-length modern gown featuring a striking apple green hue, a sleek belted waistline, a streamlined silhouette, long sleeves and retails for $525.

Fans, who were perhaps expecting an Emilia Wickstead, The Vampire's Wife or Alessandra Rich number to be the choice of frock for the evening, were enthralled by Kate's experimental new look, not to mention her sustainable approach to dressing.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a rented apple green dress

"Wow, the most beautiful and and elegant couple on the planet," one fan wrote online, while another added: "Kate is the definition of QUEEN." A third noted: "Literally the most beautiful the Princess has ever looked! By far her best outfit yet, what a classic beauty!! Wow!!" and a fourth penned: "Absolutely no words to describe how stunning Princess of Wales looks tonight."

Some even noted how Princess Diana would approve of Kate's new look – especially the off-the-shoulder cut which the late royal introduced into the canon of iconic dresses. "Entering her revenge era, ok!" one comically mentioned.

Princess Kate has debuted a series of sustainable looks this week

The Princess of Wales not only made a statement with her outfit but also a statement on the future of the fashion industry. Rental fashion has boomed in the past year, with many other royals including Lady Amelia Windsor championing a more mindful approach to dressing.

HURR, who sourced Kate's exquisite gown, pioneer the implementation of a sharing economy, by which clothing can be recycled, refashioned and reworn on multiple occasions for various events. This also allows renters to experiment with their style, just as the princess has done with her gorgeous green dress.

