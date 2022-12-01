Princess Kate is a tour de force in surprisingly flamboyant suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A royal tour means a royally elegant offering of new outfits, and thankfully for us the Princess of Wales and her fabulous wardrobe are taking centre stage. The Princess and Prince of Wales are currently enjoying a royal tour of Boston and on Thursday The princess stepped out looking divine as per.

During a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville to learn about new green technologies, Princess Kate sported a rich plum-hued suit featuring sharp tailoring, a flared high-waisted trouser, a single-breasted cut and a fitted silhouette. The striking two-piece was layered over a pale blush pink pussybow blouse, which served up an avant-garde colour scheme and was a welcome twist to her seasonal winter wardrobe.

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Greentown Labs during Boston royal tour

The royal completed her daywear ensemble by slipping into a pair of heels in burgundy suede. She accessorised with a dainty bag sourced from Chanel, that boasted a bamboo-style golden handle and a sumptuous quilted leather exterior – ideal for all her travel essentials.

She wore her silky chocolate locks styled down loose and opted for a natural yet radiant beauty blend boasting a velvety skin tone, a touch of rosy blush, carefully brushed-up brows and a glossy lip.

The Princess of Wales opted for a unique plum colour palette

Prince William accompanied his stylish wife for the outing. He looked smart wearing a navy jacket layered over a cosy maroon knit jumper, neatly coordinating with Kate's berry-toned aesthetic.

The royal rocked a feminine pussybow blouse

Later on in the day, the royal duo are set to visit Roca, which supports high-risk young people in the deprived/violent suburb of Chelsea, Boston.

Love the striking tone of Kate's suit? We've found the perfect lookalikes for your upcoming Christmas parties and soirées.

Premium Asymmetrical Wrap Suit, Blazer £111.20, Trousers £71.20, Warehouse

Only searching for a blazer? We've got you covered.

Single Breasted Blazer, £169, Hush

If a velvet combo appeals for nights on the dance floor, scroll on...

Velour Suit, Blazer £129 / $170, Trousers £85 / $115, Hush

Jazz it up with some fuchsia stripe detailing.

Ashby Velvet Suit, Blazer £240, Trousers £140, Jigsaw

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales attended the launch of Prince William's Earthshot Prize in Boston. Much to the delight of avid fashion followers, the mother-of-three made a case for British design, sporting an outfit crafted by the crème de la creme of British fashion houses.

Put simply, Princess Kate was a titan of elegance in Burberry. The royal slipped into a fitted tartan dress by the luxury label featuring a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a traditional crimson, navy and fern green colour scheme and draped asymmetric side detailing.

