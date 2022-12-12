Princess Anne marks incredible personal milestone The Princess Royal is 16th in line to the throne

The Princess Royal marked a new personal milestone on Monday ahead of the festive season.

Princess Anne, 72, celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary with husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence on Monday.

The couple were married on 12 December 1992 at Crathie Parish Church in Ballater, near Balmoral. Their celebrations were low-key with Anne wearing a satin skirt suit and a floral accessory in her famous beehive hairdo.

It's likely that Anne and Tim will celebrate their anniversary privately at their Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

The couple met in 1986 on the Royal Yacht Britannia when Laurence was a commander in the Royal Navy. They built a close friendship and exchanged "personal letters" which were stolen in 1989, Buckingham Palace confirmed – although the details of their contents have never been revealed.

Princess Anne's second wedding to Sir Tim was low-key

Anne has two children from her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall – as well as five grandchildren.

Anne and Mark announced their separation in August 1989 before divorcing in April 1992. The following month, Anne and Timothy stepped out in public together for the first time at the Royal Caledonian Ball.

Sir Tim is often seen by his wife's side at major events, including Trooping the Colour, Remembrance Sunday and Royal Ascot. The pair also regularly enjoy watching rugby together, with Anne being the patron of the Scottish Rugby Union.

