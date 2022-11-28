Whirlwind royal engagements! Princess Anne's secret proposal, King Charles' delayed wedding & more See which royal couple got married just eight weeks after announcing their engagement

The moment a royal couple announces their plans to marry, the countdown is on for their wedding day – but exactly how long does that normally take?

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to tie the knot seven months after getting engaged, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had a slightly longer engagement as they had to delay their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look at which couples had the shortest engagements – you may be surprised.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Just over a year after their first date, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on 27 November 2017, with the former Suits actress showing off her sentimental engagement ring in a photocall in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden.

They planned their big day in just seven months, exchanging vows on 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince William and Princess Kate

There were five months between the Prince and Princess of Wales announcing their engagement on 16 November 2010 and the couple holding their royal wedding at Westminster Abbey on 9 April 2011.

By comparison, William spent a lot more time planning for his proposal, which took place during a trip to Kenya, South Africa with friends. He explained during their engagement interview: "We've talked about this happening for a while so Kate wasn't in the dark over it all. We've been planning it for a year if not longer, it was just finding the right time. As most couples say, it's all about timing."

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

On 23 July 1986, Prince Andrew married Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched all over the world – who can forget the bride's puff-sleeve Lindka Cierach gown? It came just four months after the Queen's son proposed with a gorgeous (and rare) ruby ring.

They went on to welcome daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie before splitting in 1992 and divorcing in 1996.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

On 10 February 2005, then-Prince Charles revealed his plans to marry Camilla Parker Bowles on 8 April, but they were forced to delay their civil ceremony by one day so the now-King could represent his mother the Queen at the funeral of Pope John Paul II in Vatican City.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla got married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, followed by a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex and Forfar

Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child Prince Edward married his wife Sophie on 19 June 1999 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, shortly after announcing their plans to marry in January that year. The couple's love story began at Capital Radio in 1987, but they didn't start dating until they bumped into each other again at a 1993 charity event when they were both 34.

Six years later, the Countess of Wessex showed off her stunning Asprey and Garrard white gold ring featuring a two-carat oval diamond surrounded by two heart-shaped gemstones.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were planning to tie the knot on 29 May 2020, two months after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of waiting to organise a big celebration, the royal and the property developer wed just a few weeks later than planned on 17 July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, after being engaged for ten months – which is a long time for royal standards!

Edoardo proposed in Italy in September 2019 and presented Beatrice with a diamond engagement ring he designed over a period of four months with the help of British jeweller Shaun Leane.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie's time frame with her husband Jack Brooksbank, whom she met during a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland, was very similar to her sister's. They revealed their engagement on 22 January 2018, with Eugenie sporting her padparadscha sapphire ring, and they married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 12 October the same year.

Buckingham Palace confirmed: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Then-Princess Elizabeth announced her engagement to Prince Philip in July 1947, and the couple married four months later on 20 November 1947 at Westminster Abbey. However, it is reported that the couple hid their secret engagement for one year as Elizabeth's family were opposed to her marrying at such a young age.

They supposedly decided to wed during a trip to Balmoral in 1946, when she was 20 years old, and her father King George VI gave them permission to wed the following year.

Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne surprised royal fans when she married her second husband Sir Timothy Laurence at Crathie Kirk church in Scotland in December 1992, seven months after finalising her divorce from Captain Mark Phillips. The couple have never revealed their exact engagement date, but we can assume it fell between this time frame.

