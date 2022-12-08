Princess Anne and Prince Edward have reason to celebrate amid Harry and Meghan's Netflix series The senior royals picked up some key responsibilities

The world has tuned into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries that landed on Netflix on Thursday, but ahead of the big release Princess Anne and Prince Edward had reason to celebrate.

WATCH: See the 5 most talked-about clips from episode one of Harry & Meghan

There had been ongoing discussions about the counsellors of state, four of the most senior royals to take over constitutional duties from King Charles when he is out of the country or otherwise unable to do so. There had mostly been controversy over Prince Andrew and Prince Harry's inclusion amongst the members with calls to allow Princess Anne and Prince Edward to take their positions as they are no longer working royals.

On Tuesday, a bill known as the Counsellors of State Act 2022 received royal ascent, bestowing the key responsibilities onto the Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex.

READ: Palace sources deny claim made in Harry and Meghan's Netflix series

DETAILS: Prince Harry praises 'willing and capable' Kate Middleton in Netflix documentary

Although the passing of the act does not exclude Andrew and Harry from being Counsellors of State, it is now unlikely that they will be called on.

The other Counsellors of State are Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Princess Beatrice.

Harry's Netflix docuseries explores his and Meghan's relationship with the royals

The bill received royal ascent just days before the launch of Harry and Meghan's series on Netflix, which charts their departure from the royal family with candid insights from the royal couple.

The series has seen the pair reveal plenty of bombshells, including Harry sharing that the Royal Family didn't believe his relationship with the actress would last.

VIDEO: Prince William's final public words to Harry and Meghan ahead of Netflix docuseries

PHOTOS: Did Meghan Markle just have her own 'revenge dress' moment?

"I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn't quite know what to do with themselves.

He jokingly added: "I think they were surprised, maybe surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful, intelligent woman.

The pair were candid in interviews

"The fact that I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgement more than anything else at the beginning. 'Oh she's an actress, this won't last.'"

VIDEO: Prince Harry's reaction when Meghan Markle picks between him and Prince William in old clip

MORE: Prince Harry put on the spot as he's asked about 'destroying the royal family' in new clip

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Kate will be joined at the festive event by husband, Prince William, as well as the King and Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.