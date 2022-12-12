Prince Harry makes claim 'they were happy to lie to protect' Prince William in dramatic new Netflix trailer Harry & Meghan: Volume II is set to be released on 15 December

The Duke of Sussex has sensationally claimed "they were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," as a trailer for the second-part of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries dropped on Monday.

It's not clear to whom Prince Harry is referring to, but the teaser suggests it could be a difficult watch for the royal family, when Volume II lands on Thursday 15 December – the same day as the Princess of Wales' Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.

The 90-second trailer focuses on Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, showing footage of their last engagements.

Harry speaks to camera, saying: "I wonder what would've happened to us had we not got out when we did."

The second part will seemingly focus on Harry and Meghan stepping back as senior royals

Meghan says: "Our security was being pulled, everyone knew where we were."

Harry then adds: "I said 'we need to get out of here'."

The latest trailer shares more footage of the Sussexes at home with their children

Another clip sees the couple in front of the camera, with Harry saying: "To see this institutional gaslighting..."

Flashbulb sounds are heard, before Meghan adds: "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

The trailer, which also features photographs and video footage of the couple at home in California and with their children, Archie and Lilibet ends with Harry saying: "I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."

The first three episodes of the documentary addressed the couple’s tumultuous relationship with the press, with the Duchess of Sussex accusing the media of wanting to "destroy" her.

