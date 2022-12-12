Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal personalised boat in poignant photo at UK home The couple previously resided at Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shown off their personalised boat for the first time in their latest Netflix trailer.

Ahead of more episodes of their docu-series Harry & Meghan airing on 15 December, the new trailer released several behind-the-scenes photos of the couple's love story. Among the pictures was one of the royals looking wistfully over the lake in front of Frogmore House, near their former home Frogmore Cottage, as they prepared to leave the UK after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Dressed in warm winter coats, Harry wrapped his arm protectively over Meghan as they stood on the grass verge, with a jetty to their right. Resting upside down on the wooden deck was a small wooden boat engraved with the words: "S.S.Sussex," which stands for single crew steamship.

This comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a fresh look inside Frogmore Cottage – their five-bedroom UK residence where they lived with baby Archie ahead of their move to Montecito, where they now live with their two young kids.

The royal couple included a photograph of themselves inside the property's amazing country-style kitchen, with Meghan sitting on the kitchen island in a full-length gown as Prince Harry leaned in for a kiss, wearing a shirt, trousers and braces.

The family have a massive marble-topped kitchen island with in-built cupboards and pendant lights hanging overhead. There are open shelves with hanging saucepans and cosy touches have been added to the cooking space including plants, flowers and artwork.

The snap appears to have been taken on the evening of the Mountbatten Festival of Music which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2020.

Frogmore Cottage was formerly made up of five separate properties for those working on the Windsor estate, but it was converted into one home in 2019 before the couple moved in. It is located within acres of stunning parkland and in front of an incredible lake and Grade-II listed Frogmore House, which is where the royals hosted their weTYdding reception in May 2018.

