Who is Christopher Bouzy in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries? He appears in the Netflix docuseries

Christopher Bouzy has been catapulted into the bright limelight with his appearance in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries.

In the past, his comments about the Prince and Princess of Wales have courted attention. So who is this tech entrepreneur? Why is he involved in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries? What has he said about the Prince and Princess of Wales before?

What does Christopher do?

The tech entrepreneur launched Bot Sentinel which fights disinformation and harassment online. Bot Sentinel came to life in 2018.

"We believe Twitter users should be able to engage in healthy online discourse without inauthentic accounts, toxic trolls, foreign countries, and organized groups manipulating the conversation," he wrote.

"We designed Bot Sentinel to be simple to use and as informative as possible. We publicly display detailed information about Twitter accounts the platform is tracking to give visitors of this website a better understanding of how nefarious accounts spread disinformation and target other accounts.

"We try to be as transparent as possible and give visitors as many data points as possible."

What has Christopher said about being part of the Harry & Meghan docuseries?

As the series launched on December 8, he wrote: "Let's go!"

Before the series dropped, Christopher revealed how he got involved with the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries. His company's research has exposed the targeted hate campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan put their love story on show

He wrote: "I guess I can officially announce I am in the Harry and Meghan docuseries. I want to thank everyone who has supported Bot Sentinel's research and allowed us to expose the targeted hate campaign against Harry and Meghan."

What has Christopher said about the Prince and Princess of Wales?

The American entrepreneur has made a dig at Prince William and Princess Kate’s appearance in controversial tweets, especially with regards to the Prince of Wales' hairline.

In defence of Prince Harry and Meghan, he then turned the attention to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Last year, he wrote: "I am sorry but Prince William isn't sexy, that is quarantine thirst talking. William looks like a balding Muppet."

In October, he added: "So are you claiming Harry and Meghan had work done? Moreover, there is nothing wrong with getting work done. I'm sorry, but William and Kate look like Harry's aunt and uncle."

What did the teaser of the Harry & Meghan trailer show?

Christopher made an appearance in the explosive Harry & Meghan trailer that dropped earlier this week. In a tense moment, Meghan’s lawyer Jenny Afia said: "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas."

Meghan talks openly in the docuseries

The camera then cut to Christopher looking at the camera. In a jaw-dropping moment, he said: "It's about hatred. It’s about race."

The first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series caused quite a stir when it dropped on 1 December, with the Duke stating: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Featuring previously unseen images and footage from their private life, the eye-opening programme shares the story of their high-profile love story and what challenges led them to make the decision to step back as senior royals.

A second trailer also saw Harry accuse the palace of "planting stories" and Meghan claimed that the royal family didn't protect her. The Sussexes signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.

The first three episodes of the docuseries aired on 8 December, with the final three due to drop on 15 December – the same day that the Princess of Wales will host her Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Kate will be joined at the festive event by husband, Prince William, as well as the King and Queen Consort, and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

