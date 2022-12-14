Meghan Markle's lawyer claims there was a 'war against' the Duchess in new Netflix trailer The Duchess of Sussex's lawyer Jenny Afia features in the docuseries

The Duchess of Sussex's lawyer has claimed there was a "war against Meghan" in the latest teaser clip for volume II of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, which drops on Thursday 15 December.

Jenny Afia, partner at Schillings law firm in London, added she had "seen evidence of negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas".

She concluded: "Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace."

Meanwhile, Meghan's longtime friend, Lucy Fraser, is heard saying: "And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid less favourable stories being printed."

Meghan's lawyer Jenny Afia appears in the documentary

The trailer then cuts to the Duchess speaking to camera, stating: "You would see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they'd go 'gotta make that go away.'"

As images of newspaper front covers flash up, Meghan adds: "But there is real estate on a website homepage, there is real estate on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal."

The clip ends with Jenny saying: "This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her."

